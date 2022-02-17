Stranger Things: Season 4 Gets Posters And Premiere Date; Look!

Stranger Things: Netflix revealed on Thursday (17) the long-awaited premiere date for the fourth season of Stranger Things. The episodes will be separated into two parts, with Volume 1 coming to the catalog on May 27th and Volume 2 on July 1st.

The news was revealed by the Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, through an open letter to fans. The two also took the opportunity to tell more details about the new episodes, in addition to confirming that the fourth season will be the penultimate.

In addition, the streaming released the official posters of the new series of episodes:

Stranger Things season 4 synopsis

Six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which left a trail of terror and destruction in Hawkins, our group of friends part for the first time – and the turmoil at school makes things even more difficult. In this moment of vulnerability, a new, even more terrifying supernatural threat emerges, bringing a great mystery that could be the key to ending the horrors of the Upside Down.