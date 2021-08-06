Stranger Things: Season 4 Gets New Teaser and Premiere Preview

Stranger Things: Netflix released this Friday (6) the new teaser for the 4th season of Stranger Things. The video brings together scenes from the first three seasons and reveals small excerpts from the new episodes. In addition, the teaser confirms that the premiere is only scheduled for 2022. The exact date has not yet been released.

Watch:

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021

This season, the series will earn new names, including Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E), Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, Sherman Augustus and Mason Dye. The familiar faces: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson also return.

Production of the series has been stopped several times since 2020 due to the pandemic. The recordings were only resumed in October and should be finished next week.