Stranger Things Season 4: 2 release dates and confirmation of the end on Netflix

Stranger Things has not appeared with new episodes on the Netflix streaming platform since 2019, when the third season of the series premiered. Now, after nearly three years of long waiting, the streamer reveals the dates when the new episodes will hit fans’ screens and also confirmed when the hit thriller is scheduled to wrap up.

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, creators of Stranger Things, confirmed this Thursday that the fictional series will end with its fifth season on Netflix. An ending that has been planned for seven years when they put together the full arc of the series, they said in a statement.

And it is that despite the fact that they had initially scheduled to end Stranger Things with four seasons, the Duffers realized that the series was too big to finish it so soon. Therefore, the fourth installment becomes the penultimate in this fascinating story that follows the Hawkins gang. This was said in the statement:

“At the time, we predicted that the story would last four to five seasons. It was too big to count in four, but as you will soon see for yourselves, we are not hurtling towards our end. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

The executive producers of Stranger Things also touched on possible spin-offs of the series, saying that there are many exciting stories to tell within this fantastic world, with new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. This was added by the Duffer brothers:

“But first we hope you’ll stay with us as we wrap up this story of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a bankrupt police chief and a fierce mother, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Al reverse”.

Also, Stranger Things Season 4 will be released on May 27, but there is a catch. The season will be divided into two parts, with the second set for July 1. These are the two confirmed dates to complete the series that premiered for the first time in July 2016 on the Netflix platform. This too

Stranger Things season 4 official poster

It’s been a long road to the screen for season four amid rumors that it would be the series finale. At least fans have some time to prepare for the finale, whatever it may be for such an expansive series. The Stranger Things season 4 synopsis reveals that six months have passed since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends is separated for the first time, and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable moment, a horrifying new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a terrifying mystery that, if solved, could finally bring the horrors of the Upside Down to an end.