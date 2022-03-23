Stranger Things Reveals The First Images Of Season 4: Back To The 80

Stranger Things: Netflix reviews the different characters in a photo gallery in which we see many old acquaintances. The mystery returns, the danger returns. Stranger Things, the series by the Duffer brothers, is preparing for the premiere of its fourth season, which will be divided into two volumes, each with its own batch of episodes. A few months after the premiere, Netflix has shown the first images of this season, in which we see some of the characters that have been in fiction since 2016, as well as other different faces.

The first volume of Stranger Things will be released on May 27, while the second is scheduled for July 1. Below you can enjoy the full gallery of images.

A normal town?

Stranger Things is a series that drinks from the classic movies of the 80s, a drama that takes place in Hawkings (Indiana), an American town where apparently nothing out of the ordinary ever happens… until it happens. It all begins with the disappearance of a child, a moment in which both his group of friends and his family mobilize to try to find his whereabouts. The truth is that under the apparent normality there is a mystery, government experiments and a parallel and dangerous world.

Season 4 expands its cast with new actors and actresses: Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar, Black Mafia Family), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South, Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Grace Van Dien (Manson’s Girls, The Woods), Jamie Campbell Bower (Shadowhunters: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Eduardo Franco (Nerdy, The Binge), Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs) Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In the Land of Blood and Honey), Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, ‘V’ ) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Jack Ryan).

Stranger Things will have a free crossover in Far Cry 6, Ubisoft’s crazy shooter. When? Starting March 24.