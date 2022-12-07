“Stranger Things” Puts “House of The Dragon,” “Rings of Power” and Two Other Top Marvel Shows in The Grave to Claim THIS Prestigious Award

The shocking Netflix drama “Stranger Things” has become a nostalgic legacy for viewers around the world. This show made a deep impression not only on the fans, but also on the life of the actors. We’ve seen Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo instantly become sensational faces of the industry. A wide range of characters and the classic theme of child danger, taking place in the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana, have attracted millions of fans since the debut season.

This supernatural show, created by the Duffer brothers, was a historic achievement for Netflix, as its rapid success cannot be described in words. The show grossed a whopping 158.33 million in its first season, creating a huge fan base, while Season 4 broke all records, gaining fame in the list of English-language shows. And now this fan-favorite series is ahead of “House of the Dragon”, “Rings of Power” and two major Marvel shows to claim this prestigious award.

“Stranger Things” turns history upside down, defeating legendary shows

The record-breaking season of “Stranger Things” received 14 nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Award. The show received only four nominations in the categories of fan-favorite movies, television, music and pop culture. It turned out that this year the fans made their favorite show a real success.

The sci-fi drama won the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022, beating such famous shows as “House of the Dragon”, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and the Marvel series “Moon Knight and the Hulk Woman”: The Lawyer. The series was also marked as the “2022 Show”, replacing Abbott Elementary, This Is Us and Better Call Saul.

Noah Schnapp was crowned as the male TV star of 2022, beating famous names in the industry. Fans have always liked the suffering character of 18-year-old actor Will Byers, and this character has been widely discussed on social media.

There's nothing strange about this win: big congrats to @noah_schnapp on taking home the People's Choice Award for The Male TV Star of 2022! 🏆 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/Qd31SwwTLl — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Filming of “Stranger Things” will begin in 2023, and the fifth season will be the last farewell to your favorite series. However, it will also be the most exciting season, as promised by the Duffer brothers and the cast of the show. Meanwhile, all four seasons are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

What do you think about the achievements of “Stranger Things” at this year’s PCA?