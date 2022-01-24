Stranger Things: Originally the name of the Netflix series was much darker

The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has been described as an instant classic but, with season four on the horizon, even devoted viewers are wondering if the show is becoming a victim of its own success. Stranger Things, Netflix’s fourth most popular series, has been streamed more than 500 million times, wowing viewers with a combination of lovable characters, terrific performances, and gorgeous cinematography. It remains to be seen, however, if the new season will bring back the magic of the original.

Stranger Things remains one of the best series available to stream, with phenomenal quality overall. This is highly unlikely to change in the future, especially if the producers have been listening to audience feedback and taking it into consideration while making the fourth season of Stranger Things, which is currently set to premiere in mid-2022. there are plenty more horrors and mysteries left to uncover, even if the state of the show makes development increasingly difficult.

Stranger Things season 4 debuts in 2022, but that means three long years without new content about our favorite people from Hawkins, Indiana. Fans have seen the characters grow over the years. Some worried that by the time Season 4 rolled around, the actors would be too old for their roles.

Fortunately, it looks like the showrunners made it work. That’s not to say, though, that there haven’t been some significant changes from the original pitch the Duffers brothers gave long before the show premiered in 2016. Some big changes the creators made to the characters and story to bring them fans the series they love, had a very positive effect.

Before Stranger Things, the series was called Montauk, and it was much darker than what people were watching on Netflix. It still involved children, government science experiments, and monsters, but it seems the tone leaned much more towards horror. Also, instead of the kids traveling to the Upside Down, the original story implies that the Upside Down takes over the town’s public now known as Hawkins.

The creators of Stranger Things initially planned for their work to be a standalone series, essentially an eight-hour movie. The show ended without a cliffhanger and tied up all the loose ends. Fortunately, Netflix realized the potential of the series. Now the series tops the charts on the platform and there are fans all over the world.