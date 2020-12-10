Stranger Things: Netflix Theory merges with this new drama

The Netflix transmission platform must deliver to fans of the fiction and suspense series, the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has been expected for several months.

The Netflix series, Stranger Things, began production on season 4 at the end of October, after being on hiatus due to the coronavirus since March.

At the very least, fans have already been informed that production is moving forward and that the premiere of the new season will arrive sometime next year.

And is that while the next installment of Stranger Things reaches the screens of fans, Netflix is ​​theorizing the connection between different original series of the transmission platform.

This time, the turn belongs to Stranger Things and the miniseries that premiered a few weeks ago, The Queen’s Gambit. According to Netflix, both series are incredibly connected.

According to Netflix’s incredible suggestion, in theory, the character Beth from The Queen’s Gambit is the mother of Eleven, the protagonist of Stranger Things.

As fans know, in The Queen’s Gambit, Beth has a mysterious origin and superb intelligence, which could hold the key to Eleven being brought to testing in Hawkins’s lab in Stranger Things.



