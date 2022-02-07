Stranger Things: Netflix could end the series with Season 5 and fans explode

It’s hard to see how Stranger Things could go on indefinitely from a production standpoint, but stopping at season 5 isn’t just a matter of practicality: ending there would allow the Duffer brothers to tell a full story without staying too long.

Stranger Things still has a lot of plot tendrils to address. The last 3 seasons barely scratched the surface of the origin and nature of the Upside Down, while the Mind-Flayer’s presence still lingers in the background. There is still much we don’t know about the MK Ultra experiments Eleven was subjected to, and the full extent of Dr. Brenner’s machinations remains ominously vague, with numerous test subjects yet to be known. And back to the personal drama, both the Joyce-Hopper romance and the Mike-Eleven couple need one last push before they achieve a happy ending.

Two seasons is perfectly adequate to cover everything on the Stranger Things to-do list. Brenner is a confirmed revenant in season 4, so it looks like Eleven’s past will be explained sooner rather than later, while Hopper’s triumphant return from Russia will likely cement his future with Joyce.

In-game photos from Stranger Things season 4 point towards the return of the Mind-Flayer, so fans can also look forward to another lesson in Upside Down mythology. That still leaves a fifth and final season to wrap up and send everyone on their way.

As the fan backlash when season 2 moved to the big city showed, the premise of Stranger Things isn’t designed for expansive storytelling. Hawkins’ small-town vibe is too embedded in the Stranger Things DNA to venture far, but the gang can find themselves in plenty of hair-raising situations and there are only so many ways their friendship can be tested. If Eleven and her friends keep running from Demogorgons and being unabashedly geeky in Stranger Things seasons 6, 7 and 8, will fans still care?

Television audiences tend to appreciate having a goal in sight, and the shows themselves are often better for it, especially those based on long-form mystery narratives. Lost, for example, lost its way in season 3, but after a road map was drawn and the end was seen, the fortunes improved a little.

The same can happen with Stranger Things. If the season 5 finale were confirmed, fans would be more willing to put up with the long gaps between seasons and more interested in current storylines, just knowing that the answers were on the horizon. Many of them began to ask Netflix not to think about cancellation yet.