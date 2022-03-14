‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Makes First Public Appearance With Her Boyfriend

Actress Millie Bobby Brown appeared in public for the first time with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. The couple announced the relationship in November 2021, but only on Sunday, the 13th, the two attended an event together.

Young people stood side by side at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This was the first time Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown attended the BAFTAs. She appeared in an exclusive dress signed by the French brand Louis Vitton and, in addition to posing with her boyfriend, Millie was also clicked with actress Florence Pugh.