Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo would spin-off the Netflix series

Stranger Things: In a recent interview with ET Online, Gaten Matarazzo, the young actor who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix’s Stranger Things, said he would be open to the possibility of the series winning a spin-off focused on his character and Steve (played by Joe Keery).

“I think a derived series with Dustin-Steve would be very good if it were in another format,” argued the actor.

Gaten Matarazzo also cited WandaVision as an example to be explored by producers, highlighting other creative possibilities, such as Youtube, for the development of a new production.

“It would be great. Sort of breaking that format, because I don’t know if a complete spin-off series by Dustin and Steve is sustainable. What are they going to do for an entire season … just them? ”He asked.

Rumors about a new series based on Stranger Things have gained traction in recent years. Netflix’s production is currently headed for season 4 and has yet to be announced.

Stranger Things: coronavirus pandemic may have helped season 4

Producer Shawn Levy, in an interview with Collider last year, said that the fourth season of Stranger Things could be the best of the series so far, considering that the coronavirus pandemic ended up providing screenwriters a little more time to work. in the wefts.

“I have to say that the pandemic delayed the original filming schedules a lot and therefore the launch of the next season still has no set release date,” he said at the time.

“However, we had a very positive impact by allowing the Duffer brothers [Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer], for the first time, to write all the episodes before we started filming,” he added, also saying that the duo managed to rewrite everything that was necessary and increased the quality of the scripts.

Let’s wait for more news!