Stranger Things: Gang’s New Gathering Center Revealed

Others have shown Dustin and Max at Hawkins High, while a more recent photo had Lucas in the same clothes he wore in the Stranger Things season 3 finale. Suggesting that the new season will include a flashback scene.

While the new photos don’t provide much insight into Stranger Things season 4, it’s exciting to see the filming continue. The return of Stranger Things, and the restart of production is a good sign.

However, it’s worth noting that there was roughly a year and eight months between the releases of Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3. There are still about five months left until the time between seasons 3 and 4 fulfills it.

Earlier this week, even more photos from Stranger Things season 4 hit the internet. Coming from Just Jared, they show cast members Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink.

Netflix is ​​probably smart to delay the announcement of the Stranger Things release date for that reason. Hopefully, filming can safely continue, leading to the show’s return sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, photos from the set are likely to keep popping up prompting a constant flow of interaction between cast members and fans to keep up with expectations for Stranger Things season 4.



