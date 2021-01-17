Stranger Things: Filming continues due to pandemic

Stranger Things was initially intended to launch on Netflix in early 2021, but producer Shawn Levy noted that it will likely launch later in 2021 due to a production outage due to the pandemic.

Now, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on Stranger Things, confirms that the filming process for season 4 has been much slower than any other season due to COVID-19.

Season 4 of Stranger Things initially began filming in February 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused production to halt and it did not resume until November 2020.

Matarazzo said that while he appreciates the emphasis on safety, the slower pace has had an impact. Although Stranger Things generally has a lengthy filming process, Matarazzo explained that COVID-19 took it to a new level.

Most of the TV shows and movies that were scheduled to shoot in 2020 faced the same dilemma. Others have had intermittent filming processes like Stranger Things.

Some have even postponed filming entirely or were canceled due to these difficulties. However, the slow and cautious process Stranger Things has taken for season 4 is worth it for the safety of its cast.

Also, the slower pace may have given the actors more time to review the script and notice new things about their Stranger Things characters. According to David Harbor, season 4 will bring new sides to all the characters.

Shawn Levy also hinted that the Duffer brothers may have had time to tweak and improve the script. Viewers will have to wait and see if the slow filming process for Stranger Things was for the better or for the worse.