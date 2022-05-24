Stranger Things: Caleb McLaughlin faints during an interview for the drama

Just a week after the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things on the Netflix platform, the cast members have been giving what to talk about. Not only because of what they have grown since they started on the show, but also their new appearances that can be enjoyed in the series. However, in a pre-release interview, actor Caleb McLaughlin has fainted in an extreme interview he had on a roller coaster.

Caleb McLaughlin has been playing the young Lucas Charles Sinclair since the first season of Stranger Things. Who is the ex-boyfriend of Max Mayfeld (Sadie Sink) and the best friend of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). His character was one of those who fought the Mind Flayer, in order to save his friends.

Ever since he first appeared in the Netflix series, Caleb McLaughlin has been making waves for his great performance as Lucas. However, just a week before the premiere of Stranger Things season 4, the star has surprised everyone by riding a roller coaster for an extreme interview.

Star Caleb McLaughlin briefly blacked out while answering interview questions for surfer and comedian Ivy Miller. Who was asking him questions about the show’s upcoming fourth season while riding the new surf-themed roller coaster. But, the moment he passed out scared a lot of his fans:

“I hope I don’t choke on the gum,” jokes the 20-year-old.

In the video posted to Netflix’s Twitter, Ivy Miller is seen asking what makes his and actress Sandie Sink’s character such a great couple. As she starts to reply “Because they’re cool!”, the roller coaster picks up speed and Caleb McLaughlin appears to pass out for a split second. As they round a steep curve, he goes limp again for a moment, but reacts as if nothing had happened.

Although the interviewer did not realize what happened to the star, she continued to ask him fun questions about Stranger Things season 4. It’s not exactly surprising that Caleb McLaughlin passed out, due to the HangTime roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm, California. It is one of the largest in the world that makes many of those who ride it faint with emotion.