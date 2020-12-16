Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons link

Some cast members (David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalia Dyer) from Stranger Things will join D&D lead story designer Chris Perkins in a December special of Dungeons & Dragons, to be posted on the YouTube channel. Stranger Things on Friday, December 18.

For its part, the game is titled “Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns” and is set in the town of Icewind Dale, which coincidentally is the setting for the recently released D&D adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

According to Chris Perkins’ Twitter, the game will feature a callback to the famous Curse of Strahdaventura, as it features Fritz von Weerg, the toy maker who created the sinister Pidlwick puppet.

Let’s not forget that Stranger Things is one of the main reasons for the recent revitalization of Dungeons & Dragons in pop culture in recent years. The show’s main villains, Demogorgon and Mind Flayer, are named after iconic D&D monsters, and the show’s main group of friends have played D&D on screen in multiple episodes.

Wizards of the Coast (the current creators of Dungeons & Dragons) even released a Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons box with an adventure inspired by the show, complete with a miniature Demogorgon monster.

The cast of Stranger Things played a DnD one shot and you get to watch the whole thing in 3 days. #StrangerThingsDnD pic.twitter.com/jscYPfzpRt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 15, 2020

Interestingly, the next Stranger Things D&D game was shot with ONLY Cinebot, a one-of-a-kind robotic camera that allowed Wizards of the Coast to film the game with a completely remote crew.

Stranger Things is currently producing its fourth season, though the plot remains largely shrouded in mystery. The main cast will return for season four, including David Harbor’s Hooper, who was allegedly killed at the end of season three, but was revealed to be alive and trapped in Russia in a teaser that aired earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dungeons & Dragons has continued its recent surge in popularity. Recently, Wizards of the Coast released Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, a new rules expansion for the fifth edition, which added more than 20 new subclasses and many optional rules to develop a new campaign.



