Stranger Things: Amybeth McNulty From ‘Anne with an E’ Will Be in Season 4

Stranger Things: Netflix released this Wednesday (9), some new characters for the fourth season of Stranger Things. To the surprise of fans, Amybeth McNulty, protagonist of the series Anne with an E, will be part of the new series of episodes, as Vicky.

The news was revealed through a video with the Duffer brothers, who sent a message to fans directly from the film set. The video also features McNulty’s participation Check it out:

all aboard! the Duffer Brothers are here with special news that they want to personally share with you. @stranger_things #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TVheNMqgUl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

“I’m really excited to play this character and to join all of Hawkins. See you at Inverted World,” says the actress.

In addition to Vicky, the creators also revealed three new characters: Patrick (played by Myler Truitt), “a basketball star from Hawkins, who has friends, talent and a good life…until an event turns his life upside down “. Another new character is Mr. Kelly (Regina Ting Chen), “a teacher who cares deeply about her students” and Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), “cheerleader and the most popular girl in high school. But under the seemingly perfect surface , it’s a dark secret”.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton and Matthew Modine will return for season four.