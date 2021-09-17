Stranger Things: Actor Confirms End of Season 4 Filming

Stranger Things: In an interview published last Thursday (16), actor Noah Schnapp, interpreter of Will Byers, confirmed the end of the recording of the 4th season of Stranger Things. With that, the series officially enters the post-production stages and should receive new announcements soon.

In June of this year, David Harbour, who plays boss Jim Hopper on the series, commented that filming for the new season of Stranger Things would be completed in mid-August. Now, after suffering one-off delays due to pandemic restrictions, the sequel to the popular sci-fi horror Netflix moves into its last stage of development, apparently following the studio’s plans and without major setbacks.

During the interview, Schnapp also revealed that the streaming platform that owns the rights to the series will release a new teaser soon, but did not anticipate a likely release date for the material.

Check out an excerpt from the clip below:

According to Noah Schnapp, the filming for #StrangerThings4 has finished! Also, a NEW teaser is currently in works and is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/JpT37Ym3p7 — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) September 13, 2021

In addition to Harbor and Schnapp, actors Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) are confirmed for the new season, along with newcomers like Robert Englund (The Nightmare Hour).

The fourth season of Stranger Things, produced by Shawn Levy, is slated for release in 2022.