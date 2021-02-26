Stranger Things: a season 5 already in preparation?

On Netflix, Stranger Things is a big hit. Fans want a sequel. And it could be that Season 5 is in the works.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. So, fans would love to see a sequel. Season 5 therefore seems to be considered.

NETFLIX: SEASON 5 FOR STRANGER THINGS?

The show’s creator opened up in an interview with Gild Derbey. He then explained that season 4 would not be the last. The fans were therefore the happiest in the world.

So the Duffer Brothers said, “I’m going to tell you in season 4 and in season 5, if we are ever able to film again. There is a lot to reveal about the complexity of Hopper’s story, which is really rich and I’m excited to see. ”

He added, “Because we know the ending, you can go back and watch it and see, you know what we were planting in Season 3 which paid off in Seasons 4 and 5.”

The rumor also announces that season 5 will be divided into two parts on Netflix. And it could be the last season. Anyway, the platform has got everyone used to changing their minds a lot. So don’t panic.

This question will therefore not find an official answer for the moment. The release date has therefore not been announced.

And for good reason, there is a good chance that Netflix subscribers will not get a date before season 4 airs.