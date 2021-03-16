Stranger Things: 4th season of the series gets dark photos

Recently, Stranger Things fans were surprised by new behind-the-scenes photos from the fourth season of the Netflix series. The images reveal some frightening details involving the infamous inverted world.

In the plot, the alternative dimension will advance over a park full of trailers and leave its mark on the spot. Although previous information has suggested that part of the new episodes would take place in Russia, where Hopper (David Harbor) was imprisoned, the new photos nevertheless confirm that the fictional city of Hawkins has not been swallowed up by the upside-down world.

What to expect from the fourth season of Stranger Things?

There are many expectations around the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things. The science fiction series is one of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent years and has been gaining more audiences each season.

It is worth mentioning that the last time unpublished episodes were released, the world still did not even dream of the arrival of a pandemic, in July 2019. At the time, viewers were surprised by the plot that involves Hopper.

The work with the fourth season of Stranger Things has been going on for some time. However, due to several delays involving the constant threat of the coronavirus, filming was interrupted several times and, consequently, the initial premiere date had to be postponed.

Somehow, many hope that everything will be ready in the coming months for the series to return in 2021. So far, fans of the series have taken advantage of the waiting time to theorize about the various provocations they have received related to the plot.

What will happen in Stranger Things?