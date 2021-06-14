Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Will Have Job System

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was one of the big news from Square Enix during its presentation for E3 2021 held last Sunday (13), and for this Monday (14) the producer released some more mechanics and news regarding the game.

The first information is in the fact that the protagonist Jack will have two unique abilities to use during the adventure: Soul Burst and Light Bringer. The first comes into action if the player manages to activate the “break” status on an opponent, allowing it to crystallize and then break it into several pieces (recovering some MP in the process).

The second consumes a little MP once it is activated, but increases the chances of causing the status “break” – that way, if both are used correctly the character can resort to both multiple times without resetting the spell counter.

Finally, it was also said that the game will feature a class system, allowing you to equip different weapons according to your choice (and varying the attack style), as well as the fact that this Final Fantasy entry will feature mini bosses.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime in 2022.