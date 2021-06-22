Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Will Have A “Shocking”

Stranger of Paradise: This spin-off of the role-playing saga is developed in collaboration with Team Ninja, the creators of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh 2. At the end of the Square Enix conference at E3 2021, the Japanese company unveiled a game that had already been leaked, but had not yet been officially presented. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a spin-off that draws on the Souls formula to offer gameplay full of action and dangers. And what about the story? Jin Fujiwara, its producer, has described it as “shocking.”

He thus he has revealed it in an interview with the Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu, where he has acknowledged that the script is little touched in the free trial. “However, once it is cleared, it is a story with a lot of impact that will hit you emotionally.” The creative asks the players to wait for new information soon.

Tetsuya Nomura serves as executive producer and character designer; he is also the originator of the idea. “In the full game there will be even more characters. It will be much broader and I think the story will be quite competent ”. And he adds: “It may be confusing to see characters that come out of nowhere, it is completely different from everything you expected, but I hope you take a look at the information that is to come.”

Designed by Team Ninja

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is produced by Square Enix, but developed by Team Ninja. The creators of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh 2 have previously collaborated with the Japanese company, as they also worked on Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, the most recent fighting game in the series.

PlayStation 5 users can download the demo through the PlayStation Store. It is available from the day of the conference, although Square Enix had to face an error that prevented the application from starting, so they were forced to update it so that players could access it. In addition to Sony’s next-generation machine, the final game will also arrive in 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.