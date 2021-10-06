Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Unveils Its Editions And Season Pass

Stranger Of Paradise: The Nioh-style action spin-off will be released in March 2022 for previous and next-gen consoles, as well as on PC. The story of the Squaresoft classic will be told in an alternate story in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a video game developed by Team Ninja in collaboration with Square Enix. During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, the Japanese company revealed not only the launch date, but also a second demo and other additional news. With the help of the PlayStation Store, the digital editions, the season pass and more have been revealed.

At the moment, Sony’s digital store lists a Standard Edition, which will be priced at 69.99 euros. Includes the game, Wild Heart and Shining Shield items, an original PS4 theme, and the Rebellion sword. On the other hand, all players who reserve it will have the opportunity to access the game in advance, 72 hours before.

The Deluxe Edition, which can be reserved now for 99.99 euros, comes with everything mentioned in the previous paragraph, but also adds a mini digital soundtrack and a digital art book. In addition, it incorporates the season pass, which includes three additional missions: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift and Different Future.

The second demo, available for a limited time

After it was announced at the Square Enix conference at E3 2021, Square Enix offered a first demo, still very early. Only a couple of months have passed, enough time for the launch of a second trial version, which can now be downloaded (until October 10). All the content of the initial demo is available, although we find new areas and the multiplayer function. The developers are gathering the opinions of the players, so at the end of the game ask to fill out a survey.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released on March 18 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.