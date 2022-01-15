Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Reveals How Much Its Download Weighs On PS5

Stranger of Paradise: The long-awaited action RPG set in the Square Enix saga will debut next March. We already know some details of the PS5 version. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has become one of the outstanding releases that will land during the first half of 2022. The title, which arrives on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on March 18 , has already revealed the first details regarding its digital version; Thanks to PlayStation Game Size, the account that collects information from the PlayStation Store database, we already know when it will be downloaded in the PS5 version, along with the details that we must take into account about its installation and early access.

Download size on PS5: 71,505 GB (without counting possible patches)

Pre-download date: March 13

Early access for those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition: March 15

The darker side of Final Fantasy

The game, whose development is carried out by Team Ninja (Nioh, Ninja Gaiden, Dissidia Fnal Fantasy NT), is committed to third-person action, some souls-like elements and a powerful narrative load that, as its name indicates, will allow us to Explore the origins of Square Enix’s legendary saga. We will meet unpublished characters and travel through places as iconic as Cornelia, the first city we visited more than 30 years ago in the first installment of the franchise.

The popular Tetsuya Nomura (character designer of the game) assured that the story will surprise us, and although he understands the confusion of the community when seeing trailers in which new characters appear “from nowhere”, he affirms that things will be “completely different ” to the theories that some users have formed around it.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will go on sale on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on March 18.