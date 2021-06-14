Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is Announced and Arrives in 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Today (13), during Square Enix’s E3 2021 presentation, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was unveiled, a new Souls-like game with collaboration from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, inspired by the first Final Fantasy. Check out the trailer:

UPDATE:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version will be available for free on PS5 TODAY and will be available until June 24th.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin arrives in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S and PC.