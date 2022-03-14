Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin: How Long Is The Main Story?

Stranger Of Paradise: We tell you how long the story of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin lasts and how long it takes to complete it along with all the secondary missions. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is scheduled to be released on March 18 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. 72 hours before, on the 15th, those who have reserved it in digital format in the main stores of said platforms will be able to play. At FreeGameTips we have already gone through it.

How long is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Completing the 18+ main quests and all of their side quests takes around 24 hours on Fast-paced difficulty, which translates to normal for the game’s scale. If you do without the optional content it can be reduced to around 19 hours. It all depends on your ability.

“The difficulty you select varies the death penalties on MP consumption and how much gear we get from a given level. Clement, the equivalent of easy, has a safe mode that allows you to keep the limit extended regardless of how many times you fall, ”we said in our analysis. Once you complete the game for the first time you unlock the Chaos difficulty, the most challenging.

Team Ninja returns with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

At FreeGameTips we have already completed the spin-off dedicated to the long-running Square Enix franchise. The analysis, which you can read at this link, achieved a rating of 6.5 out of 10. We said that “it shows the two sides of a production far from the quality standard maintained by Team Ninja”.

“Despite the excellence of his combat, a house brand, the rest of his pillars are not up to par. The most enthusiastic sector of the Final Fantasy community will welcome the constant nods and tributes to several of the main installments, especially the NES original. But until then”, we explained. The points are clear: “Those looking for a much more relaxed Nioh experience will find a taste of what the studio is capable of doing in the genre. The veterans, on the other hand, will wince at the direction that has been taken.”