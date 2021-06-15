Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin: Hero Jack Becomes Meme

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin: The rumors have proven true and the first Soulslike-style Final Fantasy was actually unveiled during Square Enix’s E3 2021 conference! But the reception of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was… divisive, to say the least.

WHY IS THIS GUY WEARING A REGULAR ASS T SHIRT IN A HIGH FANTASY SETTING pic.twitter.com/XaHnl3rleY — baby lambish (@YoRHaw) June 13, 2021

Most of the controversy revolves around the protagonist Jack or, more specifically, his clothing. After all, even in a world of pure fantasy, our hero showed up dressed in a shirt too casual for the occasion, which was quite shocking to some.

The art direction I expected from Final Fantasy Origins Vs. What I Got pic.twitter.com/EOnpuWJpMv — Brian Harding (@BriHardGaming) June 13, 2021

Not only that, his entire personality in the trailer and promotional materials seems to boil down to the simple purpose of “Eliminating Chaos”, which has made the hero even shallower, at least for now.

As a result, the internet quickly became crowded with creative memes and montages, some more acidic and merciless than others, but all certainly quite funny!

These are all the same character pic.twitter.com/dgUV8sUp1i — Cosmonaut Normal Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) June 13, 2021

Other more self-deprecating fans seem to have liked the idea, and there are even those who have not ironically appreciated the hero as well!

Most shockingly, Jack’s design was done by Tetsuya Nomura himself, one of the most beloved and respected figures in the industry.

when your friends summon you from your day job at 7/11 to go kill Chaos pic.twitter.com/yt9RoacqIu — Giant (@giantdad42) June 13, 2021

And you, what did you think of Jack’s style? Did you like or agree with the people who are making fun of our hero? How are your expectations for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin? Comment below!