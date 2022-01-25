Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Ganha Trailer Final

Stranger Of Paradise: It’s just under two months to go before Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is finally released, and now the spin-off has received its final trailer.

Inspired by the classic games in the series, Stranger of Paradise will follow Jack Garland and his group, the self-styled Warriors of Light, on a quest whose objective is to defeat Chaos. Longtime fans of the Square Enix series will remember that this is the final boss of the first Final Fantasy.

Below, you can check out the final trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

The end is near. The four fiends of Chaos are waiting. It's time to take them down, your way.#StrangerOfParadise @FinalFantasy Origin launches March 18 2022 on #PS5, #PS4, @Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and @EpicGames. Pre-order: https://t.co/AKwA3bXz6B pic.twitter.com/AFouOYDEjb — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) January 24, 2022

With the right to Frank Sinatra, the video shows a little bit of the dangers that players will face when the action RPG hits stores in March this year. Little of the plot is shown, but apparently it will involve the risk of Jack forgetting everything that happens in the adventure, as well as being forgotten by his friends and loved ones.

Characters will be able to use several different types of weapons, such as swords, daggers and spears that, when equipped, determine each warrior’s job. It will be possible to acquire new skills and classes, improving each fighter using the Job Tree system.

In addition to the class, changing equipment, whether armor or weapons, also changes the look of Jack and his companions, who can be controlled by friends or strangers in co-op multiplayer. Thus, players can enjoy the entire adventure, from start to finish, accompanied in groups of up to 3 players.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin arrives on March 18, 2022 with versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store.