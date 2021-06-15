Stranger of Paradise demo: Final Fantasy Origin Gets Patch

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Last Sunday (13), Square Enix released a demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but those who downloaded it discovered it was corrupted. It took a while, but this Tuesday (15) the producer announced that it was finally corrected.

“If you have already downloaded the trial version of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the error will be fixed after downloading the update. If you are interested in v-downloading the trial edition for the first time, you will be able to play correctly after downloading. We apologize for making you wait,” says a message posted by the producer on the game’s official Twitter profile.

We have issued a patch (version 1.03) that will fix the issues with the #StrangerofParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version, which is available to play now. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 15, 2021

