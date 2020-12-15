Strange reason behind the cancellation of the series

The CSI Miami series began airing in September 2002, managing to have 10 seasons, seeing its last season in April 2012, nothing lasts forever, but why did it end that way?

CBS bet a lot on the CIS Miami series in its early 2002, which led all viewers to think that the series would achieve many more seasons, but unfortunately it did not happen that way.

The strange and curious thing about its cancellation is that before broadcasting its last episode, the CIS Miami series, it was already running out of cast, since the actors were leaving the series for different reasons, which led to the cancellation of CSI Miami .

The CBS did not publish this news since it would be to declare a resounding failure, but it is not like that, the series achieved much popularity in its best years, but little by little it was falling for all these situations.

“They ran out of actors to continue.”

Many would think, “Why didn’t they hire more actors”, but the reality is that the series had already lost a lot of popularity for its season 9 and 10, which would mean unnecessary expense on the part of CBS to achieve more seasons.

Little by little we will be giving you all the details of how each actor left the CSI Miami program, keep an eye on our publications so that you can find out if you were a fan of this great series.



