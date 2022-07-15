“Strange New Worlds” Showrunner Responds To Season Two’s Scotty Theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of the first season of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”.

One of the showrunners of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” addresses the fan theory that Scotty will be introduced in the second season. The adventures of Captain Christopher Pike in the US Enterprise even before Captain Kirk stepped on board. Although many of the characters are new creations, the series features several actors playing younger versions of the characters who would later appear in the Original series, which aired from 1966 to 1969. Among these characters are Pike’s number one deputy (Rebecca Romaine), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and researcher Spock (Ethan Peck).

In the finale of the first season of Strange New Worlds, Hemmer (Bruce Horak), the current engineer of the Enterprise and Uhura’s mentor, died. Some fans suggest that this death should leave the door open for another classic Star Trek: Original Series character to appear as his replacement: the famous Enterprise engineer Scotty. Immortalized in the popular phrase “Lift me up, Scotty,” the Scottish-born engineer often operated the ship’s transport system. In the “Original Series” and its subsequent appearances until 1994, this character was played by actor James Doohan, although in the 2009 film Star Trek and its sequels, Scotty took on the role of Simon Pegg.

After the first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SyFy Wire met with Henry Alonzo Myers, co-showrunner, to discuss the show’s past and future. Of course, they couldn’t resist checking out the possibility that Scotty would join the production team in the second season. However, Myers assured them that the engineer’s replacement would not be Scotty, but a new character who was “a completely different type.” engineer”. Read his full quote below:

We’ll meet a new chief engineer— it won’t be Scotty. There’s going to be a new character that I’m really excited for you to meet, but I’m not going to tell you who it is. It will be a completely different person, a completely different type of engineer.

One thing that is a little unclear is whether Myers means that the character is completely original or just new to Strange New Worlds. If so, the character could still be a returning figure from the general Star Trek universe, which might please fans even more than Scotty’s direct appearance. There are many TV series in the franchise that can be extracted from or referenced by various engineers, especially in the ever-growing Paramount+ Star Trek library.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds includes many characters and references to The original series. However, they may be hesitant to include too much at once. If they start attracting every future crew member of the Enterprise too quickly, the show will start to remind The original series, rather than making its way as a prequel with its own story.