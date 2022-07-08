Strange New Worlds Showrunner Addresses Future Star Trek TV Crossovers

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” showrunner Akiva Goldsman recently spoke about the future of “Star Trek” television crossovers. Starting in 2017 with “Star Trek: Discovery,” CBS sought to revive the multi-generational sci-fi franchise for television under the direction of writer and producer Alex Kurtzman. In 2018, Kurtzman signed a five-year contract to focus on the franchise, and then extended it until 2026.

After Kurtzman’s appointment, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Lower Decks, Star Trek: The Prodigy, and his latest series, Strange New Worlds, were released. The franchise shows no signs of slowing down as CBS has planned additional series for the near future, including a Section 31 show starring Michelle Yeoh, a Starfleet Academy show aimed at a younger audience, and a limited series dedicated to Khan Noonien Singh. . Kurtzman has previously stated that he wants to significantly expand the universe by opening it in the same spirit as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Goldsman discussed the possibility of future crossovers within the ever-expanding Star Trek franchise. When asked about possible intersections with current or upcoming shows, the showrunner admitted that nothing has been confirmed yet, but they are considering the possibility of such a narrative connection with other shows. Read what Goldsman said below.

“I will say only one thing: we all like the idea of crossovers. So when and if they materialize is still up in the air, but we are looking very hard and we may be able to say yes to this question very soon — at least. this is my hope.”

Without divulging any close-ups, Goldsman seems to want to get to know other “Star Trek” objects. Since Kurtzman has previously referred to the MCU as a direct influence on the direction of the franchise, crossovers may be inevitable. As currently seen in the stream of Marvel’s multiverse, characters, and storylines, crossing paths is a common occurrence in the superhero franchise. While nothing seems to be confirmed, Goldsman seems to be ready for any future crossovers.

Since Star Trek has been a part of popular culture since the 1960s, the franchise is no stranger to crossovers and character cameos. The cast of Star Trek: The Original Series has crossed paths with new characters several times. McCoy, Spock and Scotty appeared in episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Hikaru Sulu starred in one of the episodes of Star Trek: Voyager, and most of the cast of the original series was featured in the unique episode “Star Trek: Deep Space 9”. , “Trials and Tribulations,” where actors from the 1960s were digitally inserted into newly filmed footage. Although Goldsman has not confirmed any details about the upcoming shows, the producer’s comments almost assure that crossovers are in the future of Star Trek.