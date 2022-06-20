“Strange New Worlds” Reveals the Story of Spock’s First Star Trek Movie

Warning: SPOILERS for episode 7 “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — “Serene Squall”.

Episode 7 “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” intriguingly tells how Spock (Leonard Nimoy) will try to get rid of all his emotions in “Star Trek: The Movie”. In the 7th episode of Strange New Worlds, “Serene Squall”, Second Lieutenant Spock (Ethan Peck) meets Captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel), a space pirate who poses as a former Starfleet advisor and humanitarian Doctor Aspen. Angel hijacks the starship Enterprise and tries to exchange Spock for their imprisoned husband on Vulcan, who turns out to be Saybok, Spock’s older half-brother. But before Angel reveals his true nature, they use their deep knowledge of Vulcans to get close to Spock and find out that the science officer is planning to conduct a Vulcan ritual of kolinar.

In Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Spock left Starfleet to undergo a colinahr, that is, cleansing from all emotions. Spock was at the last point of the kolinar ritual when he sensed V’jera, an artificial intelligence heading to Earth to find its creator. Later, Spock confessed to Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) that he felt a connection with V’jer as with the same intelligent being who doubted his very existence. Spock even mourned Vi’jer “like a brother.” It was because of the connection Spock felt with V’jer that he failed kolinahr. In the end, Spock realized that getting rid of all emotions would be a mistake, and never tried kolinar again. In Star Trek VI: Uncharted Land, Spock tried to convey all his wisdom to his protege Valeris (Kim Cattrall) that “logic is the beginning of wisdom, not its end.” The half-human Spock came to reconcile his humanity, and knew that to devote himself to a purely logical existence would be a serious mistake.

In episode 7 of Strange New Worlds, Captain Angel was surprised to learn that Spock was planning to take a kolinar course. Spock told the man he thought was Dr. Aspen, “Kolinar offers clarity. The ability to see oneself dispassionately. I’m really looking forward to my own.” The fact that Spock intended to one day get rid of his humanity and emotions surprised Angel, but that’s exactly what Strange New Worlds is exploring about Spock at this stage of his life. Spock fears that his humanity is his biggest flaw; Indeed, he fears that he is “too human” for his fiancee, T’Pring (Gia Sandhu), and Spock literally saw himself in a dream torn into two people, and his Vulcan half fought his human half to death. After a lifetime of being ostracized by other Vulcans for being half-human, it’s no surprise that Spock aspires to one day go through colinahr and embrace pure Vulcan logic.

Strange New Worlds is the beginning of Spock’s journey, which continues in Star Trek: The Original Series. By the time Spock becomes the first officer of Captain Kirk’s USS Enterprise, he is even more committed to Vulcan logic, which puts him at odds with Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (DeForest Kelly). Spock openly disapproved of humanity (including his own) and supported the superiority of Vulcan logic in TOS. This alienated his teammates, such as when Spock’s shuttle got stuck on a planet with six other Enterprise teammates in the Galileo Seven. By the time Kirk’s five-year mission ended, Spock had left Starfleet and devoted himself to kolinar until V’jer made Spock realize that he had a different destiny.

The provocative way Captain Angel manipulated Spock’s emotions in episode 7 of Strange New Worlds was, without a doubt, the merit of their husband Saybok, who told them everything about his younger brother, a half-human, half-Vulcan hybrid. Saybok is a Vulcan criminal because he has completely rejected logic and accepted his emotions. Spock’s experience with Captain Angel, who captured the Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, must have laid a brick in the foundation of why Spock pursued kolinahr in Star Trek: The Movie and sought to get rid of humanity, which, in his opinion, is his greatest weakness.