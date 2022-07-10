Strange New Worlds Leaves 8 Huge Questions Unanswered in the second season

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale – “A Quality of Mercy”

The season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds answered the pivotal question of whether Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) can (or should) change his tragic future, but the shocking season-ender also left a lot of other big questions to be answered in Strange New Worlds season 2. By focusing Strange New Worlds season 1 finale on Pike resolving the central issue of his fate that haunted him all season, Strange New Worlds episode 9, “All Those Who Wander,” essentially served as a pre-finale that leaves many questions hanging that episode 10 didn’t address.

In Strange New Worlds’ season 1 finale, “A Quality of Mercy,” a version of Pike from a dark alternate future mired in an endless war with the Romulans sends Captain Pike on a time travel mission where he lives through the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode, “Balance of Terror.” Pike teams up with Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) of the USS Farragut to take on the Romulans’ cloaked Bird-of-Prey and their deadly plasma energy weapon. But instead of hunting and destroying the Romulans as Kirk did in TOS, Pike took the noble approach and opened peace talks with the aliens. This tragically backfired as the Romulans took Pike’s overture as weakness, and the Romulan Praetor (Carolyn Scott) declared war on the United Federation of Planets.

As Future Pike related to Captain Pike, the devastating Romulan War lasts for a generation with no end in sight. Worse, because Pike changed his future so that he was never disfigured by delta rays and remained Captain of the Enterprise, his tragic fate transferred to Spock (Ethan Peck), who suffers the accident meant for Pike in every timeline. Captain Pike finally accepted his destiny and ensured Star Trek Prime Universe will unfold as it must, only to watch his Number One, Lt. Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), get arrested by Starfleet in Strange New Worlds’ season 1 cliffhanger. Strange New Worlds has plenty of bills to pay in season 2, and here are the biggest questions the series must answer when it returns to Paramount+ in 2023.

Who Told Starfleet Number One Is An Illyrian?

Pike’s girlfriend, Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), had the unhappy task of arresting Number One for lying about being an Illyrian. Una’s backstory was finally told in Strange New Worlds episode 3, “Ghosts of Illyria,” which revealed Number One is a member of a race banned by the Federation for practicing genetic engineering. Una never disclosed her species when she joined Starfleet and she kept it a secret until she finally told Pike, Lt. La’an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), and Dr. Joseph M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). To his credit, Pike refused Una’s resignation and vowed to fight for his Number One if Starfleet learned her secret – and that time has come.

But how did Starfleet find out Una is an Illyrian? Number One confessed in her personal log but she immediately deleted it. Pike would never betray her trust, and it’s hard to imagine La’an, her closest friend, or Dr. M’Benga would either. Yet somehow, Starfleet was notified that Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley lied about being genetically engineered and acted swiftly to arrest her. Strange New Worlds’ finale’s alternate “Balance of Terror” future revealed Una remained in a penal colony for almost 7 years with no outside visitors. Can Pike save Number One and will Una return to the Enterprise in Strange New Worlds season 2?

Who Will Be The Enterprise’s New Chief Engineer? (Will It Be Scotty?)

Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) sacrificed his life to save his crewmates from the Gorn at the end of Strange New Worlds episode 9. This leaves the Starship Enterprise without a Chief Engineer, and the issue was not addressed at all in Strange New Worlds’ season 1 finale. However, in Pike’s alternate “Balance of Terror,” the voice of Scotty is heard while Spock is repairing the Enterprise’s phaser array. This makes sense since Scotty is the Enterprise’s Chief Engineer in TOS. With Hemmer now dead, will Lt. Commander Montgomery Scott replace the Aenar in Strange New Worlds season 2? Or will an entirely new Chief Engineer character board the Enterprise?

Will Spock Get His Human Emotions Under Control?

Spock also had a huge cliffhanger in Strange New Worlds episode 9 when he confessed to Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) that he no longer has his human emotions under control. In order to face the Gorn on Valeo Beta V, Spock unleashed his aggressive human side but he was left unable to regain his logical Vulcan composure. However, when Spock appeared in Strange New Worlds’ season 1 finale, he was his normal self again so did he get his humanity under control off-screen or will he still be dealing with his emotions running away from him in Strange New Worlds season 2?

In addition, Spock’s love life was one of the most compelling storylines in Strange New Worlds season 1. The show fully explored Spock’s long-distance relationship with his Vulcan fiancée, T’Pring (Gia Sandhu), while also introducing a love triangle with Nurse Chapel. Spock’s romance with T’Pring is as equally fascinating as his deepening friendship with Christine, who harbors her own intense, unrequited feelings for the Vulcan Science Officer. How will Strange New Worlds continue the Spock/T’Pring/Chapel saga in season 2? Further, with Una removed from the Enterprise, will Spock assume the duties of First Officer?

Will La’an Return To The Enterprise (Or Go To The Farragut)?

Strange New Worlds episode 9 also saw Lt. La’an Noonien Singh exit the Starship Enterprise. La’an chose to be decommissioned so she could reunite Oriana (Emma Ho), a young victim of the Gorn, with her family. La’an’s leave of absence is open-ended and it’s unclear if Strange New Worlds season 2 will follow her story of searching for Oriana’s parents. Or will La’an return to Starfleet when she learns her mentor and best friend, Una, was arrested? Although she was the Enterprise’s Security Chief, La’an already replaced Una as Number One on two occasions in Strange New Worlds season 1 so will she become Pike’s First Officer again in season 2?

On her way out, La’an promised Captain Pike that she would return to the Enterprise but what if she joins the USS Farragut instead? La’an was a Commander on the Farragut in Pike’s alternate version of “Balance of Terror.” Leaked set images from Strange New Worlds season 2 also showed La’an with James T. Kirk, so it’s possible La’an will jump ship to the Farragut instead of coming back to the Enterprise. Lastly, will Strange New Worlds season 2 further explore La’an’s bloodline connection to Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán)?

What Will James T. Kirk Be Like When He Joins Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Captain James T. Kirk’s appearance in Strange New Worlds season 1’s finale is a one-off because it was set in an alternate future that has now been deleted by Captain Pike. This means that when Kirk appears in Strange New Worlds season 2, he will be different because he will be about 6 years younger and less experienced than the Captain Kirk who Pike met in his alternate “Balance of Terror.” Pike looked up Lt. Kirk’s service record in Strange New Worlds’ season 1 finale and saw that he’s stationed on the USS Farragut, setting up Jim returning in season 2.

So, what will the younger Kirk be like when he and Pike officially meet in the Prime Universe? And how will Kirk’s canonical first meeting with Spock in the Prime timeline finally play out? Lastly, could Lt. Kirk be transferred to the Enterprise as Pike’s Acting Number One until Una returns?

Will We Learn Chapel & Ortegas’ Backstories In Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Nurse Christine Chapel quickly became beloved characters in spite of the fact that neither received a spotlight episode in Strange New Worlds season 1. The Enterprise’s snarky helmsman and the ingenious Nurse took shore leave together on Starbase One in Strange New Worlds episode 5, “Spock Amok,” which was the most that audiences glimpsed of their personal lives and histories thus far. It’s a testament to Strange New Worlds that Ortegas and Chapel became so popular regardless. Both Erica and Christine must have fascinating backstories of their own that Strange New Worlds season 2 needs to present.

Will The Klingons, Romulans, And The Gorn Return In Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Strange New Worlds rebooted the Gorn and made the reptilian aliens more terrifying and deadly than ever before. Even though Captain Pike’s landing party had a fatal encounter with the Gorn in Strange New Worlds episode 9, it likely isn’t the last the Enterprise has seen of the man-eating monsters, who could return in Strange New Worlds season 2. Further, Strange New Worlds episode 7 teased the Klingons, and season 2 could answer the burning question of which version of the feared warrior race will appear in Strange New Worlds.

Lastly, the Romulans’ appearance in Pike’s alternate future “Balance of Terror” could mean the insidious villains may return in Strange New Worlds season 2, although, canonically, no human can know what the Romulans look like until TOS’ “Balance of Terror.” There’s also no telling yet which new and legacy Star Trek aliens the Enterprise will meet in Strange New Worlds season 2.

Will Captain Angel Return And Will Sybok Debut In Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Strange New Worlds episode 7, “The Serene Squall,” featured the one-two punch of introducing a fascinating new villain in the space pirate, Captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel), and the shocking reveal of their husband, who turned out to be Spock’s Vulcan half-brother Sybok. Angel escaped capture and they could return in Strange New Worlds season 2. If so, will Captain Angel make another attempt to break Sybok out of the Vulcan rehabilitation center, and will they succeed? Who will play Sybok if he returns in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 and will the series lay the groundwork for Sybok’s mad quest to find God in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier?