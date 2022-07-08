Strange New Worlds Just proved that Captain Kirk is better than Pike

Warning: SPOILERS for the finale of the first season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — “The Quality of Mercy”

The failure of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) against the Romulans in the finale of the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds claims that Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is an excellent starship captain not only in the “Balance of Horror”, but also in the future. common. In the ending of Strange New Worlds, The Quality of Mercy, Pike travels back in time to the future, where he was never injured in an accident and remained the captain of the Enterprise. Thus, it is Pike who encounters a masked Romulan bird of prey in the episode “Balance of Horror” of the TV series “Star Trek: The Original Series” instead of Kirk, but Pike’s outcome is completely different and tragic.

In TOS’ Balance of Terror, the Romulans reappear a century later and destroy Starfleet outposts along the neutral zone. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and the aircraft carrier Enterprise face a Romulan bird of prey alone in an intense game of cat and mouse. Kirk’s instincts are to destroy the Romulan ship so that he cannot cross the neutral zone and return home. Kirk engages in an intense battle of tactics and intelligence with the Romulan commander (Mark Lenard), and the Enterprise manages to stop the Romulans and their powerful new weapons. Because of Kirk’s victory, the Romulans realized that Starfleet was a force to be reckoned with, and they did not undertake any further incursions into the territory of the United Federation of Planets, let alone declare all—out war.

In the final version of Strange New Worlds “Balance of Terror”, Pike tried a different tactic and began peace talks with the Romulan commander (Matthew McFadzean). Pike and the Enterprise in his scenario had the support of Captain Kirk and the aircraft carrier Farragut, but the Romulans still managed to outwit Starfleet and destroy Kirk’s ship. However, Pike ignored Kirk’s desire to destroy the Bird of Prey and made a more noble attempt to establish peace between the Romulans and the Federation. Unfortunately, all of Pike’s efforts were unsuccessful; Since Starfleet did not demonstrate its strength, the Romulan Praetor (Carolyn Scott) crossed the Neutral Zone with her armada and declared war on the Federation. This bloody war has been going on for generations, and, on another tragic note, Spock (Ethan Peck) is seriously injured when the universe corrects Pike’s course, avoiding his own accident and fate.

Pike is a great captain, but Star Trek needs Kirk

The finale of the first season of “Strange New Worlds”, in fact, states that no matter how great Captain Pike is, he is not suitable for the future of “Star Trek”. Pike’s fate is to eventually step aside to make way for Captain Kirk, who becomes the most important spaceship captain in the galaxy. Kirk, with Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Dr. Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelly) at his side, brings a kind of “cowboy diplomacy” that is necessary for the increasingly dangerous Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Kirk’s courage, fearlessness and willingness to take risks turn out to be what the galaxy needs when his starship Enterprise encounters Klingons, Romulans and all sorts of cosmic beings and cosmic gods. As the galaxy becomes more and more dangerous, the future of Starfleet in the 23rd century will be for Kirk, not Pike.

Pike’s qualities as a captain — his bravery, generosity and ability to inspire loyalty (not to mention his fine cuisine)— are duly noted by Strange New Worlds. Of course, Pike has many more years ahead of him as captain of the Enterprise, and Chris has his own historic five-year mission. Pike’s leadership of the Enterprise and his achievements are, without a doubt, a model for Kirk’s ongoing mission to explore strange new worlds and search for new life and new civilizations. But fate is something that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds claims cannot be bargained with or cheated on, and Captain Pike’s role in the grand scheme is to bow out so that Captain Kirk can improve Pike’s travels and take the starship Enterprise to new heights.