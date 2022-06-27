Strange New Worlds Images Show Kirk’s Brother Joining the Team on a Mission

New images from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds show Kirk’s brother joining the crew of the USS Enterprise for a harrowing mission. The latest episode of the multi-generational long-running sci-fi franchise is dedicated to Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew five years before Star Trek: The Original Series, where James T. Kirk will eventually command the famous flagship of the Federation. Strange New Worlds is the sixth series set in the Star Trek universe after writer—producer Alex Kurtzman hired CBS to rebrand the Star Trek franchise.

The last part of “Star Trek”, which is a spin-off of the 2nd season of “Star Trek: Discovery”, as well as a prequel to the “Original Series”, shows the return of many crew members of the USS Enterprise from the 1960s TV series, such as Pike, Commander Spock (Ethan Peck), Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Kristin Chapel (Jess Bush), number one (Rebecca Romaine) and George Samuel Kirk Jr. (Dan Jeannotte), James T. Kirk’s older brother. The character briefly appeared in episode 2, “Children of the Comet”, where he joined the landing party on the surface of the comet. However, he was quickly injured and lost consciousness for most of the episode.

A set of new images from the 9th episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “All Those Who Roam” (via the Trek Movie) shows Samuel joining the crew of the USS Enterprise for a dangerous mission. Together with Captain Pike, Dr. M’Benga, Nurse Chapel, Commander Spock, Uhura, Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) and La’an Nunien-Singh (Christina Chong), Samuel explores a downed Federation spaceship on a deserted frozen planet. . Take a look at the images below.

The images evoke horror with their dark setting and mysterious premise regarding the whereabouts of the missing crew of the crashed Federation starship. Samuel is prominent as one of the key members of the landing party. He will most likely be helping Spock, as he is one of the scientific staff aboard the USS Enterprise, specially hired by Captain Pike earlier in the series for the ship’s life sciences department.

Little is known about Samuel’s career in the Federation. Previously, he was briefly seen in the original series as a civilian research biologist living on a distant planet with his wife and children. With a difference of only six years between the 9th episode of “Strange New Worlds” and his civilian appearance in the “Original Series”, the upcoming episode may serve as a trigger for Samuel’s possible retirement from service in the Federation.