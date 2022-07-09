Strange New Worlds Gives Star Trek Fans A Kirk Reunion That TOS Never Did

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale — “The Quality of Mercy”

The finale of the first season of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is a reunion of Kirk, which never happened in “Star Trek: The Original Series”. In the finale of “Strange New Worlds”, “The Quality of Mercy”, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) He is sent to an alternate future, where he must relive the events of the TOS episode “Balance of Horror”. Since Pike was never injured by delta rays and remained the captain of the Enterprise, a lot has changed in this reality, especially with brothers Lieutenant Sam Kirk (Dean Jeannotte) and Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley).

Sam Kirk Was Already Dead In His Only Appearance in Star Trek: The Original Series. The late mustachioed Sam, Jim’s older brother, was also played by William Shatner in the TOS season 1 episode “Operation Destroy!”. Sam was a research biologist living on the planet Deneva. He was married to a woman named Aurelan (Joan Swift), and they had three sons. Kirk’s older brother was killed by flying parasites, and Sam’s corpse was found by Jim at the beginning of Operation Destroy! Jim is also mentioned in “What are Little Girls Made Of?” that Sam helped his younger brother complete a five-year mission as captain of the Enterprise in 2265. The premiere of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” surprised longtime fans with the fact that Lieutenant Sam Kirk joined the crew of the USS Enterprise Captain Pike as a xenoanthropologist who informs Spock (Ethan Peck) in the life sciences.

In the ending of Strange New Worlds, Sam and Jim Kirk met on screen for the first time. Of course, this happened in an alternate reality that will no longer exist, because Captain Pike decided not to change his tragic future. However, in Pike’s version of The Balance of Terror, Sam is still serving aboard the Enterprise, and Jim has become the captain of the aircraft carrier Farragut. This is a curious and subtle shift, because Sam was supposed to have left Starfleet by 2266, when the “Balance of Terror” happens, but instead Lieutenant Kirk is still wearing a uniform. In an interesting moment, Sam also threw Jim under the bus when he was telling Pike about Captain Kirk. Sam called his younger brother a “pain in the ass” who likes to make do with “luck” and “charm”, and noted that the younger Kirk “does not like to lose.”

Will Sam Kirk return in season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” (and how can he?)

The second season of the series “Strange New Worlds” should continue the cliffhanger of the first season, and there is no indication that Lieutenant Sam Kirk will leave the Enterprise. Indeed, with the death of Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak), the departure of Lieutenant La’an Nunien Singh (Christina Chong) and the arrest of Number one, also known as Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romayne) for lying to Starfleet that Captain Pike’s Illyrian genetically modified ship Enterprise cannot afford more staff turnover. Sam’s skills will definitely be needed, as will his close friendship with Captain Pike. There are about six years left before the start of the first season of the series “Star Trek: The Original Series”, and Sam has enough time to continue serving on the Enterprise.

Even though it takes place in a remote alternate future, the moment Sam tells Captain Pike about his brother Jim may shed light on why Lieutenant Kirk will eventually leave Starfleet to become an independent researcher and be with his family. Sam’s dismissive attitude towards Jim indicates that he would not want to serve under his younger brother when Jim becomes captain of the Enterprise. Sam may be destined to die by the time of “Star Trek: The Original Series,” but it will be interesting to see how “Strange New Worlds” will explain Sam’s possible departure from the Enterprise. Meanwhile, with Sam remaining aboard Pike’s ship and James T. Kirk set to guest star again in the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, another Kirk brothers reunion—this time in prime timeline—is likely yet to come.