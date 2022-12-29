Christmas 2022 was special for Kate Middleton and Prince William. It was their first holiday after taking the royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son and new monarch King Charles III continued the tradition of hosting members of the royal family at Sandringham. A couple from Wales staged a show of unity with the crown as they attended the annual gathering with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

It was a joyous occasion as members of the royal family smiled broadly as they were clapped outside the church on Christmas Day. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton were asked to follow one of the unusual royal rules at Sandringham. It is believed that King Charles really wanted his son and daughter-in-law to observe a special ritual at Christmas so that they would have a good time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton followed the tradition of the era of King Edward VII.

During his reign, the late King Edward VII asked his guests to measure their weight on arrival at Christmas and before leaving. In his opinion, the guests had a good time if they gained about 1.4 kg of weight. Queen Elizabeth continued the funny tradition, as a hearty meal is an important part of the celebration of Christmas. According to reports, the strange ritual also charmed King Charles. Thus, he forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to use scales.

“We love a bit of royal etiquette. But they have one royal Christmas tradition, a little unusual. They weigh their guests. Yes, you got it right,” royal expert Miranda Holder explained the royal tradition according to Express.

In addition, the royal loyalist also revealed other etiquette rules that family members should follow at Sandringham. According to Holder, members of the royal family cannot sprinkle salt and pepper on food during Christmas dinner. They are allowed to put spices only in the corner of their plate. In addition, all participants must put down their knives and forks as soon as the monarch has eaten.

What do you think about the strange Christmas traditions that the royal house adheres to? Leave your opinion in the comments below.