Strange Call of Duty: Vanguard Bug Sees Pauline’s Head Placed on Wade’s Body

Launching services with errors is a common occurrence in the modern gaming era, but, all things considered, the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard by Sledgehammer Games in 2021 has remained relatively airtight in this regard since its debut in November. In addition to several notorious cases where players abuse Call of Duty: Vanguard, the so-called “elevator failure” and the briefly unsuccessful “Find and Destroy” mode, most of the problems manifest themselves in the form of minor visual flaws, for example, a strange error pointed out by a Reddit user. u/OptimusZombiieee, who saw the head of cameraman Polina Petrova on the shoulders of Wade Jackson.

Although this post in the Call of Duty: Vanguard subreddit certainly looks strange, it shows the author’s awareness; finding such a small discrepancy in the madness of the Das Haus multiplayer match is no small feat. In addition, this is far from the strangest combination of operators. If Polina merged with the skin of the Godzilla operator, for example, it would really be a sight.

Some fans may recall that these skins actually caused controversy when they debuted simultaneously with the introduction of the third season of the game. Many Call of Duty: Vanguard players bemoaned Godzilla’s cosmetics, as the neon blue look of the skin made players using it much easier to spot. However, of the more than two dozen unique operators currently included in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Godzilla, Mechagodzilla and King Kong, perhaps not the most inappropriate.

Uh, excuse me, what the fuck? Do you want to share your training plan, Polina? from CODVanguard

The award for the least plausible Call of Duty operator should go to rapper Snoop Dogg, who was introduced as a playable operator in the second season. Running his own smartly named SOTF 420 faction, Snoop Dogg feels wildly anachronistic given the game’s World War II setting. Snoop isn’t really new to the gaming world; he’s an occasional Twitch streamer, and he’s even had a role in games like True Crime: Streets of LA and Call of Duty: Ghosts.

In addition, while this strange mishmash of Pauline and Wade operators may seem strange, it also serves as a reminder that the strangest skins of Call of Duty: Vanguard operators are probably yet to come. As evidenced by the inclusion of icons of the 80s, such as John Rambo and John McClain, and the horror villain Ghostface in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2020, Activision and its developers prefer to wait for the end of the game’s lifecycle to present more wacky skins.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.