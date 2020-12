The last game from the Epic Games Store was Night in the Woods, and today (28), the platform announced that Stranded Deep will be the new free game that can be redeemed until tomorrow (29).

Stranded Deep is free on Epic Games Store (must be claimed within 24 hours) https://t.co/0xGyqjMcJh pic.twitter.com/8ftFczDjSZ — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 28, 2020

So, did you enjoy the new game? Tell us in the comments section!