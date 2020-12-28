Stranded Deep, free game on the Epic Games Store

The Fortnite Creators Store offers free titles daily as holiday and year-end gifts. 2020 has been a grueling year, but also proof that video games are a rising source of entertainment.

During the era of coronavirus and confinement, many titles have played an important role in people’s lives. And best of all, many of these products are accessible for free thanks to promotions such as the Epic Games Store, which offers free games every day during the Christmas season. After giving away titles like Metro 2033, Alien Isolation, Darkest Dungeon or Night in the Woods. And what is next? Nothing more and nothing less than Stranded Deep.

Those interested in claiming Stranded Depp should know that the game will be available for a limited time, just for 24 hours. Once the deadline expires, on December 29 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), users will have at their disposal the next product on the list, Solitairica. The names of the games are known because the full and actual list was leaked ahead of time. Torchlight II and Jurassic World Evolution will be the titles that will close the promotion.

Stranded Deep presents us with a survival video game. After a plane crash, the protagonist will be abandoned in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, without any possibility of asking for help. In this context, he must do everything possible not to succumb to all the inclemency of an environment as voracious as it is dangerous.

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!



