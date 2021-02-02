Story creator reveals Tom Ellis’ absence in the new drama

The Netflix streaming platform is currently developing the new series The Sandman, based on the story of the Comic created by Neil Gaiman.

As some fans know, Lucifer, the same one played by Tom Ellis in the diabolical Netflix series, is a character that belongs to the same universe as Sandman, the character of the new series on the platform.

Fans were confident that Tom Ellis would bring Lucifer Morningstar back to life in the new series The Sandman, but, as recently announced, the character will be played by Gwendoline Christie.

As soon as the news was known, the fans of Lucifer and Tom Ellis were outraged and asked the creator of the comic The Sandman, what are the underlying reasons for the British actor not to resume the role of him.

In this sense, the creator of the story, Neil Gaiman explained the underlying reason for this decision through his Tumblr page, in order to answer the question of one of his followers. This detailed:

“Lucifer’s theology and cosmogony is a long way from Sandman.”

“[The series] Lucifer is ‘inspired by’ Sandman, but you can’t easily adapt this version of Lucifer to return to Sandman, if you know what I mean. It seemed easier and more fun to have the Sandman version of Lucifer [untouchable], and much closer to the original. ”

“When doing the Netflix series, we see this as’ Ok, it’s 2020, let’s say Sandman was doing from 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What would be the gender of this character? Who would that person be? What’s going on?”.

With precision, Gaiman explained about the difference between the series and the comics. He also commented that he approaches the Netflix show as if he was writing Sandman for the first time in the 21st century. This means, according to him, that updates are made to the timeline and gender changes for some characters.

“People wrote scripts for Sandman and thought, ‘You’re going to spend a lot on special effects. And it has to be 18 years old. How are we going to spend $ 100 million on a movie with such a high rating?’