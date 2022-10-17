Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas number one.

“I made this song with love”
Stormzy believes he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas number one.
The rapper, who is due to release his third studio album “This Is What I Mean” on November 25 on the 0207 Def Jam label, said in a new interview that the track on the album may be worthy of taking first place in the British holiday charts.
When asked if he could have a Christmas song on his new album that could take the top spot, Stormzy told Magic Radio: “Well, lo and behold, I have something really special for you guys, and do you know why I’m so proud? Because I wrote this song with love… I just composed this song and it came from the purest place, I wrote it with an amazing artist. A really extremely gifted artist named Debbie, and we wrote this beautiful, beautiful song, and I honestly think that… I don’t want to jinx it, but I swear to you, I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”
He also recently spoke about the collaborative process of making an album on Axis Island at the mouth of the Blackwater River near Maldon, Essex.
“It was the most beautiful spiritual gathering I’ve ever participated in,” he explained. “It was one of those things… you should have been there. Even if I describe it, I won’t really do it justice.”
Stormzy continued: “They were my favorite musicians, my favorite producers, my favorite artists in this big house, with different rooms where there could be a Cash Register writing music on the top floor, and then Jacob Collier was in that room.
“It was very surreal, but then when you combine that with the fact that it wasn’t just the musicians, we became a family on that trip, as if they were my brothers and sisters.”
“This Is What I Mean” — the sequel to 2019’s “Heavy Is The Head” — is described as “an intimate love letter to music.” You can pre-order/pre-save the recording here.