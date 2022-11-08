Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Others Join Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Line-up

The two-day event will take place next month.

Stormzy and Dua Lipa are among the latest participants of the Jingle Bell Ball from Capital with Barclaycard 2022 — see the full list of names below.

The festive event is due to take place at The O2 in London for two nights next month (December 10-11). Yesterday (November 7) it became known that such people as Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith will perform at the first concert.

Today (November 8), the organizers confirmed that Stormzy will be the headliner of the second evening. The Croydon-based MC is set to release his third studio album, This Is What I Mean, on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam. He has already announced a project with the lead single “Hide & Seek».

Stormzy was joined by Dua Lipa, Aitch, Becky Hill, George Ezra, Tiësto, Joel Corry, as well as the MistaJam & Friends segment featuring LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.

Roman Kemp from Capital Breakfast, who announced the new names, said: “Wow, what a line-up! The level of excitement here at Capital headquarters is already off the charts. It’s starting to feel like the best Christmas party in the world…”

Ashley Tabor-King, OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, added: “As players like Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi are ready to take the stage at the ball, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard promises to be an exciting spectacle. a weekend of incredible performances.

“We can’t wait for the holiday to return as we are hosting the biggest Christmas party in the UK for Capital listeners!”

Tickets will be available from 9:00 GMT tomorrow (November 9) exclusively through Global Player — get here.

At last year’s Jingle Bell Ball, artists such as Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X Eappeared among the artists on the second night, and Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others took part in the first issue.