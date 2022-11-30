Stormzy Announces Two Intimate Shows at PRYZM in Kingston

Stormzy has announced two intimate concerts at PRYZM in Kingston upon Thames – details below.

The Croydon-based rapper will perform songs from his third studio album, This Is What I Mean, in a 1950-seat auditorium on Thursday, December 22, in partnership with Banquet Records.

Tickets for the 20:30 performance will go on sale at 13:00 today (November 30), and tickets for the early performance (18:30) should start at 13:30. You can purchase yours here, where various sets of tickets/albums are available.

In the spring, Storzmzy went on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

🎤 STORMZY IN KINGSTON 🎤 no better way to finish 2022 than with an intimate set from @Stormzy and his band playing tracks from This Is What I Mean live for the first time https://t.co/baNBQiBhn2 two shows

8:30pm show on sale today at 1:00pm

6:30pm show on sale today at 1:30pm pic.twitter.com/wK2xsmY7hu — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) November 30, 2022

In a four – star review of his new album , NME wrote: “With “That’s what I mean,”Stormzy continues to lead: so there’s another target marked on this checklist.”

In an open letter to his fans before its release , Stormzy said: “I pray that you listen to this album with an open heart, and if you hate it after I promise God, that’s fine with me, I’m just grateful that you listened with openness.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Stormzy will headline the All Points East Festival next summer. He will curate an entire day of events in Victoria Park under the slogan “This is what we mean.”