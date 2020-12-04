Stories should focus on John Diggle as the Green Lantern

The CW’s John Diggle is now set to return in something of a crossover in five Arrowverse series, and while fans still don’t know what will happen to John during that time, he may just start wearing his Green Lantern ring.

If this initial five-episode arc ends with Diggle officially becoming the Arrowverse’s Green Lantern, then the stage would be set for his return in the next big crossover.

This could still involve Superman and Lois and it could see Green Lantern team up with the Man of Steel and a few other cosmic heroes. Sure, the scale would be bigger than The CW initially announced, but that’s what the Arrowverse is for.

These events could be used not only to allow the Green Lantern to rise, but also to expand the cosmic side of the Arrowverse. John Diggle is a character who grew enormously on Arrow.

He started out as a bodyguard and eventually became a superhero in his own right, but was still operating in the shadow of Oliver Queen on Arrow, one of the series that created the Arrowverse universe.

This time, however, he has a chance to properly shine in the emerald light of the Green Lantern and not under the Arrow, thus providing entry to a Green Lantern in the Arrowverse that many fans were waiting for.



