Stories Feature Revealed in Some of Spotify’s Playlists

Spotify, one of the world’s largest online music streaming platforms, once again revealed the stories feature. It was seen that some of the playlists created by the company include the stories feature.

The stories feature that came into our lives with Snapchat reached its peak with Instagram and became a feature that can be used on almost all social media platforms. Twitter and LinkedIn were also among the platforms that incorporated this feature.

But the storming of stories feature does not stop. Spotify, the popular online music streaming application, also took its place among the companies using the stories feature. However, Spotify seems to have integrated this feature a little differently since it is not a social media platform, at least for now.

Stories feature found its way to Spotify

Spotify has stories now…. S P O T I F Y This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

If you open the Christmas Hits playlist created by the platform by entering the Spotify application on your Android or iOS device, you can see the stories prepared for this list. The story includes names such as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix, whose pieces are on the list.

The Christmas Hits list isn’t the only place where the Stories feature is seen. It is also seen that the playlist for Tear Drop and Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album includes stories. Spotify said in a statement it was a test. So it is not currently known whether the stories feature will be used in a broader sense.

“We routinely run various tests to improve our users’ experience,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson of the company stated that some of these features can meet users in a wider sense, while others offer important lessons to them.



