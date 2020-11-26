Stops opening Internet Explorer websites

Microsoft started paving the way for the shutdown of Internet Explorer in 2021. Recently, the browser stopped opening thousands of websites and started automatically redirecting users to Edge, Microsoft’s new browser.

When trying to access sites like YouTube within the old browser, Windows 10 opens Edge and loads the site in the browser most recently. In addition, the system displays a message saying that the browser is more secure than Explorer.

Microsoft also warns that Edge now has Internet Explorer mode. Thus, if the user needs to open an old website, it is possible to do so within the new browser.

The reason for the automatic redirection is the failure of Internet Explorer with thousands of websites. As the browser has fallen into disuse and is obsolete, many portals do not open correctly in the browser.

Simple migration

Despite the problems, Internet Explorer is still used by 5.57% of web users, according to a survey by NetMarketShare. To facilitate the migration to Edge, the new browser allows you to bring preferences and settings from the old browser with ease.



