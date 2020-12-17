Stone Collected from the Moon and Brought to Earth

Chang’e 5, which China sent to the Moon in November, returned to Earth after collecting samples from our natural satellite. Thus, China became the first country to bring stone and soil samples from the Moon to Earth after almost half a century.

China has been investing heavily in this industry for a long time to achieve significant success in space exploration, such as the USA and Russia. The unmanned spacecraft designed to bring samples such as rocks and soil from the Moon left Earth on 5, 23 November 2020 and landed on the Moon 5 days after leaving.

Chang’e 5 successfully landed in Mongolia on December 16, after completing her missions on the Moon. Thus, Chang 5 became the first spacecraft that managed to bring samples from the Moon since 1976.

The goal is to know more about the Moon

The mission of China’s unmanned spacecraft Chang’e 5 was to collect a total of two kilograms of samples from the region of the Moon known as the “Ocean of Storms”. With this mission, China became the third country after the USA and the Soviet Union that could take samples from the Moon.

According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the samples taken from the capsule will be sent to Beijing and shared with many scientists around the world. Meanwhile, China also aims to build a space station consisting of only its own crew by 2022, and then set foot on the Moon.



