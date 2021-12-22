Stock PS5: Today There Will Be New Units Of The Console In Online Stores

PS5: El Corte Inglés and Mediamark have units, but with a trick: they are purchased in a pack with television and more. It doesn’t matter if you want to get a PS5 with a reader or without a reader, getting it has been an odyssey from the day of launch. More than a year after the arrival of the next generation machines on the market, the semiconductor crisis has not improved. This means that production has slowed down, so few units have been distributed in different waves throughout 2021. According to Vandal sources, today, December 22, there will be new stock of the console in online stores.

It is not known how many units will be available, but these sources suggest that a minimum quantity will be destined for physical stores. At the moment, there is no stock of PS5 in Amazon, FNAC or GAME, although if there are, the main chains have established specific reservation procedures. Units do appear on the Mediamark and El Corte Inglés websites, but there is a trick:

The console comes in a pack and cannot be purchased individually. El Corte Inglés sells it for 2,799 euros together with the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED television, with an additional DualSense control and the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition video game.

MeriStation has contacted the store, which has confirmed that this pack will arrive at the customer’s house before January 5. However, they assure that they do not have units yet. A few arrived on Sunday and sold out soon after. The next units will be sold only through the web, although they point out that the stock is not updated on the page. Those who have managed to get hold of one have done so by calling customer service insistently to make the purchase by phone, they tell us.

Mediamarkt has made a similar move and asks 2,789 euros for the pack with television, two controls, the title starring Miles Morales and the remote control for multimedia functions.