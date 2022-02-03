Stock PS5: Sony Lowers Its Sales Forecast Due To The Semiconductor Crisis

PS5: The initial distribution forecast was 22.6 million until March 31, now corrected downwards due to the lack of materials. Sony Interactive Entertainment has informed its investors this Wednesday that it will not reach the distribution forecasts for PlayStation 5 consoles for the end of this fiscal year; on March 31, 2022. The Japanese company, aware of the crisis in semiconductor materials and the lack of key components for its manufacture, has applied a correction to its forecast. The lack of PS5 stock will continue to be a constant during the next semester.

How much has PS5 sold and how much has Sony lowered its forecast?

According to supplemental Sony documents, PlayStation 5 has sold 17.3 million units since its launch last November 2020. In that same period, after five fiscal quarters, PS4 had already sold 20.2 million units. The problem, however, is that this figure does not really reflect the huge demand that exists around Sony’s new home platform: the supply is unable to meet the demand.

Sony’s initial forecast was to reach a total distribution (not annual, but since its launch) of 22.6 million PS5 units sold by March 31, the day on which the current fiscal year ends (FY/ 2021); however, it will not be so. The Japanese firm now hopes to ship a total of 19.3 million consoles by the same date.

For the current course (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), Sony’s distribution goal was set at a shipment of 16 million PS5 consoles. However, it will be materially impossible: during the last quarter they “only” shipped 3.9 million consoles (PS4 signed a shipment of 6.4 million units during that equivalent quarter at the time), which gives a total of 9, 5 million units during the three quarters of this fiscal year.