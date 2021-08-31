Stock move from PayPal that makes users happy!

PayPal, which entered the crypto money market last year, came to the fore with its new initiative. The company, which has started working on investment, will allow its users to trade stocks.

“In the US, things are going better than we expected,” said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, PayPal’s director of blockchain and digital currencies. in England too

Equity trading era begins on Paypal

According to CNBC’s report, the company has hired Rich Hagen, who has worked at brokerage firms in the past, to trade stocks. Hagen shared that after leaving the CEO position at Ally Invest, he worked in a new unit called Invest at PayPal.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman announced that the company will pay attention to the investment skills of applicants during the recruitment process.

PayPal, which enables many people to become crypto money investors, first launched its new feature in the USA. The feature, which was made available in the UK in the past months, allows users to buy/sell Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin.

Da Pontei said, “Tokens and digital currencies have been in the market for some time. However, purchasing such digital products caused users to go through a difficult process. Thanks to platforms such as PayPal, digital currency buying/selling transactions have become easy.” used the phrases.

PayPal’s new feature is thought to be available next year. It is not yet known when PayPal, which has been banned in our country since 2016, will reopen in Turkey.